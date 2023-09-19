Cape Bretoners weigh in on the cost of food in light of federal meeting with grocery CEOs

Far from Parliament Hill, Cape Bretoners weigh in on the rising cost of groceries and the federal government's attempt to stabilize prices.

"I blame the big stores,” one shopper said, interviewed in the parking lot of a busy Sydney, N.S. grocery store.

“I think they’re making very good profits on the backs of people that can hardly afford to eat,” they said.

Bernie Larusic of Sydney, N.S. said he’s worried about seniors who are having a tough time dealing with rising costs while living on fixed incomes.

He said while he was glad to hear about the government's meeting with the heads of Canada’s five biggest grocery chains on Monday, the lack of action so far in lowering food prices has left him jaded.

"Somebody's getting full of something, but what they're passing to us is not something you'd want to eat. It's B.S.,” Larusic said.

"If the government can't do anything about this, then we've got to do something with the government."

The owner of The Coastal Restaurant & Pub along the Cabot Trail in Ingonish, N.S., told CTV Atlantic he's had to raise menu prices this tourist season.

Jason Leblanc said while he doesn't know how much the government can do to lower grocery bills, today's discussions in the House of Commons sound like a good place to start.

"I'm not sure of what exactly they can do,” Leblanc said.

“You hear of soaring profits from big box stores, that's frustrating. When they're making big profits still, while the rest of us are suffering. So I think they could do a little more, to be honest."

While Ottawa's ask to stabilize food prices by Thanksgiving wouldn't help Leblanc's seasonal restaurant until next year, it could help seniors — and grocery shoppers of all ages — during the winter heating season.