

CTV Atlantic





CLEMENTSPORT, N.S. -- Police are investigating a serious collision that took place between a motorcycle and a car near Clementsport, N.S. earlier today.

Just before noon on Sunday a group of motorcycles were rounding a curve when a speeding vehicle in the oncoming lane struck one of the motorcyclists.

The driver was thrown from the bike, sustaining serious injuries and was airlifted via LifeFlight to hospital.

A 23-year-old male driver of the car was not injured, but criminal charges may be pending.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours this afternoon while emergency personnel were on scene and has since been reopened.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 902-665-4481.