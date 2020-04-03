HALIFAX -- A car crashed into a Bank of Montreal branch on Mumford Road in Halifax on Friday afternoon.

"I was sitting in my car and I heard a really big bang," said a woman who was sitting in her parked car near the bank.

"I saw two guys come out of the car," she said.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m., almost two hours after the bank had closed for the day.

There were no injuries, but there was extensive damage to the car and the front of the bank.