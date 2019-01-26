

CTV Atlantic





A vehicle drove through the front entrance of a grocery store in Saulnierville, N.S. on Friday -- narrowly missing shoppers.

It happened just after three o'clock at a Foodland.

The store's owner says the vehicle went through two sliding glass doors and pushed a 20-foot aisle before coming to a stop. Customers in the store had to jump out of the way.

Aline Comeau describes it as a “scary situation” and says it's a “blessing no one got hurt.”

RCMP say an elderly couple was in the vehicle and no one was injured. Staff members spent the majority of the night cleaning up. The store -- which does have insurance -- will be closed Saturday and may re-open on Sunday.