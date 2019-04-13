

CTV Atlantic





An Annapolis Valley area woman is shaken up after a vehicle crashed into her home early this morning.

Three people were taken to hospital and released, but the home was extensively damaged.

Tonya Ward and her family were just waking up on Saturday morning when their dream home turned into something out of a nightmare.

“It sounded like an earthquake had happened,” Ward said. “The rumbling and the glass smashing, and it went on for an extended period of time before it stopped so we were hearing them come through the yard before the big boom happened.”

That big boom was the sound of a vehicle crashing into the side of herhome.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. A car went off Sherman Belcher Road and flipped into the air, hitting a tree, and crashing into in the house, causing extensive damage and scattering debris around the yard.

“Everything was just a complete haze of dust,” Ward said. “I could hear my grandmother in the bedroom, calling for us, but I couldn’t see her, her bedroom door had come off its hinges and was across the other room.”

The car had smashed directly into Ward’s grandmother’s bedroom, pinning her inside. She was taken to hospital, but remarkably suffered no injuries.

The two passengers of the vehicle were also sent to the hospital with undetermined injuries, but have since been released.

The house has been in Ward's family for more than 50 years.

Now the family, including Tonya's grandmother, partner, four children and a number of pets, aren't sure what will happen to the home.

“You know, I’m really shook up right now,” she said. “It's an old house, it's been my childhood dream to one day own the house. We've been enjoying living with my grandmother and her interactions with our kids and now the family is displaced and separated for the time being.”

It's not the first time that the house has had a close call with vehicles going off the road, which has a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

“In the past 12 months, we've responded to approximately three rollover motor vehicle collisions with entrapment, where the jaws of life had to be used,” said Kentville deputy fire chief Scott Hamilton.“Two of those in the last month or a month and half, so it's definitely an active section of road there that we've responded to.”

Ward hopes that the accident leads to changes that will help preserve the safety of her dream home.

“We have upwards of two to three accidents a year,” she said. “Some of them due to the fact that I don't think people realize how sharp the corner is coming up, some of them speed. Any amount of moisture on this road you instantly hydroplane. We've asked that the RCMP do something about the speed limit, decreasing it, and proper signage for the turn up there.”

Mounties went to the scene to investigate, but there is currently no word on whether charges will be laid.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.