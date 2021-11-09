Caraquet RCMP charge man with assaulting a police officer

HALIFAX -

Police have charged a 32-year-old man from Bas-Caraquet with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon after an incident in Bas Caraquet, N.B., on Oct. 25.

Police say at 8:45 that evening, they responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Rue Frigault.

"Once on scene, police observed two vehicles driving towards the marked police cruiser with its emergency lights activated," the RCMP said in a news release. "One of the vehicles struck the police cruiser, failed to stop, and fled the scene."

On Nov. 2, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 350 in Maltempec, N.B.

"The vehicle was abandoned and police learned that one of the occupants, who was involved in the October 25 incident, fled into a wooded area before their arrival," the RCMP said in a news release. "A 32-year-old man was later arrested in a nearby area with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Services."

Police say Leo Claude Lebreton appeared in Caraquet Provincial Court on Nov. 3 to face the following charges:

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

dangerous operation of a vehicle

flight from a peace officer

obstructing a peace officer

Police say Lebreton was released by the court, but with "strict conditions." He will return for a bail hearing on Nov. 30.