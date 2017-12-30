

CTV Atlantic





Five people have been sent to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak forced the temporary evacuation of all tenants from a building in Saint John.

A carbon monoxide detector in the six-unit townhouse is credited with alerting the family and first responders to the leak at 1 Stephen Park around 10 p.m. Friday.

Officials say a woman and her adult son from the adjacent unit at 3 Stephen Park were released from hospital after a brief period of observation.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping the mother and son with lodging, food and other basic needs until the leak is confirmed, repaired and air quality tests confirm the building’s safe. Officials say similar aid is being offered to the family from 1 Stephen Park.

Tenants of the remaining units (5, 7, 9, and 11 Stephen Park) were sheltered from the cold on Saint John Transit buses until the all-clear was given and they could either return home or other arrangements.

The townhouse building is one of seven in a complex managed by the New Brunswick Housing Authority.