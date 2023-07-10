Carrie Low testifies at hearing into alleged N.S. police mishandling of her rape case

HALIFAX -

A Halifax woman who alleges police mishandled the investigation into her 2018 sexual assault case is testifying today before a Nova Scotia Police Review Board.

Carrie Low first brought forward her complaint against Halifax police in May 2019 after she reported being forcibly confined and raped by two men overnight in May of the previous year.

Low has filed a complaint against the Halifax Regional Police and Const. Bojan Novakovic, the first officer who interviewed her.

Her allegations include that police didn't promptly forward her clothing for DNA testing and failed to visit the scene to retrieve evidence after the alleged sexual assault.

Low's complaint was delayed after the police complaints commission said she hadn't met a six-month deadline to file, a decision overturned by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The complaint process was further delayed by the criminal case against Alexander Thomas, who was murdered before he could stand trial for her assault, and by a trial against Brent Alexander Julien, who was acquitted in her case in May.

The 47-year-old woman sought and received a court order permitting the public use of her name.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.