'Cartel' scammers threaten callers, accuse them of using phony escort service: Halifax police
Police in Halifax are warning the public about a scam where a caller pretends to be a member of a “cartel” and threatens the person they are calling.
According to Halifax Regional Police (HRP), scammers call or text victims, accuse them of trying to use an escort service and demand money.
Police say the scammer then sends graphic pictures of violent acts and says they’ll harm the victim or their loved ones if they don’t respond or deliver the money.
HRP says it’s believed the scammers are calling people randomly and the people targeted haven’t necessarily contacted an escort service.
The force says this scam has circulated around the country.
If anyone gets a similar call or text, police say they shouldn’t respond or provide any money or personal information. HRP also recommends they block the number.
Anyone who thinks they’re the victim of a scam, has lost money from one, or has concerns for their safety is asked to call HRP at 902-490-5020.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
T-Mobile scoops up owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for US$1.35B
T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to US$1.35 billion, as the telecom operator looks to maintain growth in a competitive market.
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Flair launches $50-million lawsuit against leasing companies after plane seizures
Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies over the "unlawful" seizure of four of its aircraft over the weekend.
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Moscow warns U.S. aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash
Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace, after a U.S. drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.
How a positive mindset can change childbirth, postpartum experience: study
A person's mindset and attitude going into childbirth can influence both the birthing and postpartum experiences, according to a new study.
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
Toronto
-
Convicted murderer says he was cast as 'perfect villain' in 'unfair' Bosma trial
Multiple murderer Dellen Millard says he was cast as the 'perfect villain' in the 2013 killing of Tim Bosma, appealing to Ontario's highest court to overturn his conviction for murdering the 32-year-old father.
-
Ontario just lived through one of the darkest winters in more than 80 years
If you found yourself pining for some sunshine in Ontario in recent months, it’s likely because the province just lived through one of the darkest winter seasons in nearly a century.
-
Former Toronto official speaks out after surviving 'widowmaker' heart attack
After suffering a sudden widowmaker heart attack, a former long-time Toronto public servant is speaking out about the medical episode that could have cost him his life.
Calgary
-
Alberta man won STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life
An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.
-
Woman shot by RCMP last month was armed, ASIRT says
A woman who was shot by police on a rural highway east of Calgary last month was armed with what appears to be a knife.
-
Alberta's plan to mandate police body cameras could be expensive: criminologist
A criminologist says Alberta's plan to make all police services in the province use body cameras could come with prohibitive costs and take a long time to put in place.
Montreal
-
Court tosses case against trans man after 'inappropriate' and 'humiliating' Montreal police interrogation
An arson case has been thrown out, and the accused acquitted after a Quebec Superior Court judge found the police investigator created an atmosphere of oppression by, among other errors, using female pronouns and dead names throughout the interrogation of a trans man.
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair granted parole
After a failed attempt last November, notably because of an "arrogant attitude" and his refusal to participate in therapy, former PQ leader Andre Boisclair has been granted parole.
-
Incomprehension in small Quebec town after pedestrians killed by truck
Three people are still fighting for their lives, two days after a pickup truck plowed into almost a dozen pedestrians walking down a street in the Quebec town of Amqui.
Edmonton
-
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
-
Woman makes court appearance on mischief charge after topless protest at Juno Awards
A woman facing a criminal charge after a topless protest at the Junos says the stunt has created international buzz for climate change and the awards show.
-
Wife of John de Ruiter granted bail on sexual assault charges
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been granted bail.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Barrydowne Road reopened after vehicle was struck by a train
Barrydowne Road has fully reopened after being closed for more than an hour when a train hit a vehicle near the New Sudbury Centre on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Defence witness describes identifying first Sweeney murder suspect from photo lineup
The defence in Robert Steven Wright’s second-degree Sudbury murder trial called witness Raymond Hutchinson to the stand Wednesday morning. He told police he had seen a man entering the video store on his way to work before the fatal stabbing.
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
London
-
Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old
An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.
-
Thames Pool not reopening this summer as city considers permanent closure
Thames Pool has offered public swimming and recreation to residents of Old South and Downtown London since 1927, but the public pool is unlikely to ever open again.
-
Plan your detours as London starts busiest road construction season ever. Here is where and when
Londoners are in for another frustrating year of detours and delays on local roads. A report to the Civic Works Committee reads, '2023 is on track to surpass 2022 as the City of London’s largest construction season in terms of both the number of projects and the value of the work.'
Winnipeg
-
Settlement offer for Downtown Winnipeg Police Headquarters lawsuit approved by EPC
A settlement offer for the city’s lawsuit over construction cost overruns for the Downtown Police Headquarters project has been approved by the mayor's inner cricle.
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
-
'I'm a very proud Winnipegger': Chris Jericho honoured by mayor and premier
On Wednesday, wrestling superstar Chris Jericho was honoured with a street named after him and the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
-
Bettman: Senators sale 'a matter of weeks'
The sale of the Ottawa Senators is entering a new phase and could be decided in a matter of weeks, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon community fridge forced to move following complaints
A food security resource in Riversdale is being forced to move following complaints from surrounding businesses.
-
'20 years down the road, they will be talking about this': Sask. minor hockey game goes to 4 overtimes
Saskatoon's AA U-13 Titans, a team of 11- and 12-year-olds played a second game of their series in early March that will go down in the Saskatchewan record books.
-
Saskatoon man arrested with stolen vehicle gave a false name, police say
The Saskatoon police said one person has been charged in connection with a standoff in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'I don't want to give up on this place': Artists rally for The Beaumont Studios amid financial hardship
The future of a beloved space for artists and creatives in Vancouver is in jeopardy after nearly two decades—unless the community steps up to help.
-
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
-
Armed robbery suspect wearing 'distinct' outfit sought in West Vancouver
Police in West Vancouver are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that happened just after midnight Tuesday.
Regina
-
Former Regina college, high school priests among those 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse
Six members of the Jesuits of Canada who were employed at schools in Regina, Sask. were named in a recent list documenting 'credible' accusations of sexual abuse over the past 70 years.
-
City moves forward motion to install accessible elevator at Regina's renewed Wascana Pool
The City of Regina is hoping to set a precedent with its opportunity to make the renewed Wascana Pool waterslides accessible for everyone.
-
Stolen vehicle clocked travelling 185 km/h near Regina
A stolen vehicle clocked by police travelling at 185 kilometres per hour (km/h) east of Regina led to the arrest of two individuals, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said on Twitter.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties arrest 3, seize drugs in simultaneous raids in Campbell River
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested three people and seized a stash of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, during simultaneous raids on two homes in Campbell River.
-
B.C. premier's approval rating climbs though remains below 50 per cent: poll
Fewer than half of British Columbians approve of Premier David Eby's performance, placing him in the middle of the pack among Canada's premiers, according to the latest poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Saanich warns of road closure around Mount Douglas
The District of Saanich is warning drivers of a road closure around PKOLS, formerly known as Mount Douglas Park, next week.