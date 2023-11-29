Carters Beach on Nova Scotia’s South Shore to be designated as provincial park

ATLANTIC
    Carters Beach in Port Mouton, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Nova Scotia Government/X) Carters Beach in Port Mouton, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Nova Scotia Government/X)

    A beach on Nova Scotia’s South Shore is going to be designated as a provincial park.

    The province says Carters Beach in Port Mouton will be managed as a natural environment park so the area can be protected and appreciated “for generations to come.”

    The park will reportedly cover about 97 hectares of Crown land and will include several nearby islands.

    "We're pleased to add Carters Beach to our system of provincial parks that offer opportunities for recreation, education, research, tourism, and enjoying nature," said Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton in a Wednesday news release. "With this designation, we're aiming to strike the balance between allowing Nova Scotians and visitors to experience this very special place while also protecting its natural features."

    The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables plans on adding a new parking lot, a trail to the beach, accessible vault toilets, and garbage facilities for visitors.

    New signs and outreach activities will also be added.

    The province says some survey and administrative work needs to be done before the provincial park designation is complete.

    It also says preparations for the new amenities will start soon.

