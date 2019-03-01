

HALIFAX -- The conviction of a Nova Scotia man who served 17 years in prison for murder has been quashed and he has been acquitted of the charge.

Glen Assoun's family cried quietly today as the Crown dropped the case, effectively exonerating Assoun in the 1995 murder of Brenda Way.

Earlier in the day, federal Justice Minister David Lametti quashed the conviction, saying Assoun should be granted a new trial because he was a victim of a miscarriage of justice.

A few hours later, Assoun pleaded not guilty when the second-degree murder charge was read aloud in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Crown prosecutor Mark Scott then said "there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

