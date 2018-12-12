

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The case of a high school teacher charged with assaulting a student in class been put off until January to allow his lawyer to receive further documentation on the incident.

Defence lawyer Joel Pink asked for time to review Crown disclosure about the prosecution case prior to making any plea, and the Dartmouth provincial court judge set a fresh appearance date of Jan. 18.

Police have charged Derek William Stephenson, 42, a teacher at Cole Harbour District High School, with assault and public mischief.

Investigators have alleged the teacher removed earbuds worn by a 15-year-old boy and things quickly escalated.

According to an RCMP news release, the youth removed the teacher's lanyard that was attached to keys in his pants pocket, and the teacher then pushed the youth into a wall and put him on the floor.

A video of the Oct. 3 incident was widely circulated, and the teacher was put on leave within hours.