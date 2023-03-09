Cash crunch: Rising food prices impacting local shopping habits

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season

It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island