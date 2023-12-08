Casino Nova Scotia honours late musician Bruce Guthro

Casino Nova Scotia will rename its Schooner Showroom after Bruce Guthro, the late award-winning songwriter from Nova Scotia.

According to a Friday news release, Guthro’s family – wife Kim and children Dylan and Jodi – are scheduled to be on hand to inaugurate the Bruce Guthro Theatre on Dec. 14.

“We can think of no better way to honour him,” said Chris Roberts, general manager of Casino Nova Scotia, in the release.

Guthro hosted many of his Songwriter’s Circles in the Schooner Showroom.

“He brought together world-class and up-and-coming musicians in an intimate gathering reminiscent of a friendly kitchen party,” reads the release.

“The newly re-named live entertainment venue is a testament to the enduring friendship between Bruce Guthro and Casino Nova Scotia.”

Now, his children will continue his legacy by hosting a series of Songwriter’s Circles beginning on Dec. 14.

Guthro grew up in Syndey Mines, N.S. He was the lead vocalist of Celtic rock band Runrig. For nearly 30 years, Guthro wrote songs ranging from folk to rock.

His impact on the Canadian music scene endures for many fans and fellow musicians.

