ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Casino Nova Scotia honours late musician Bruce Guthro

    Singer/songwriter Bruce Guthro performs. (Source: Facebook/Bruce Guthro) Singer/songwriter Bruce Guthro performs. (Source: Facebook/Bruce Guthro)

    Casino Nova Scotia will rename its Schooner Showroom after Bruce Guthro, the late award-winning songwriter from Nova Scotia.

    According to a Friday news release, Guthro’s family – wife Kim and children Dylan and Jodi – are scheduled to be on hand to inaugurate the Bruce Guthro Theatre on Dec. 14.

    “We can think of no better way to honour him,” said Chris Roberts, general manager of Casino Nova Scotia, in the release.

    Guthro hosted many of his Songwriter’s Circles in the Schooner Showroom.

    “He brought together world-class and up-and-coming musicians in an intimate gathering reminiscent of a friendly kitchen party,” reads the release.

    “The newly re-named live entertainment venue is a testament to the enduring friendship between Bruce Guthro and Casino Nova Scotia.”

    Now, his children will continue his legacy by hosting a series of Songwriter’s Circles beginning on Dec. 14.

    Guthro grew up in Syndey Mines, N.S. He was the lead vocalist of Celtic rock band Runrig. For nearly 30 years, Guthro wrote songs ranging from folk to rock.

    His impact on the Canadian music scene endures for many fans and fellow musicians.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News