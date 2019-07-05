

CTV Atlantic





It’s a happy ending for a Cape Breton cat that has found her fur-ever home after being shot last month.

SPCA enforcement officers received an emergency call on June 15 about an injured black-and-white cat on Gillis Lane in Dominion, N.S.

The SPCA says it was clear Phoebe’s leg was broken, but X-ray scans showed the trauma was much worse -- the cat had been shot with a .22-calibre gun.

The bullet went clean through her back leg and into her front let, shattering the bone.

The SPCA Cape Breton Animal Hospital performed an emergency surgery and amputated the cat’s front leg.

The SPCA says its veterinary team has been working around-the-clock to monitor Phoebe, who is recovering well. Her bandage has been removed and she is slowly adjusting to life on three legs, according to the organization.

Friday was the first day Phoebe was eligible for adoption, and it didn’t take long for her to find a new home. Her new owner picked her up just hours after her adoption photo was first shared online.

“I’m happy that I can do that,” said her new owner, Jean MacIntyre. “I’m happy that Phoebe can now enjoy all kinds of treats and pampering, for a long time, I hope.”

Meanwhile, the SPCA says the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPCA.