'Caught me by surprise': Rare 'blue' frog spotted in Nova Scotia

When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful.

Jacinthe Belliveau was foraging for mushrooms in the area of River Philip in Cumberland County when she noticed something unusual on the ground.

"I just happened to see what I thought was a little piece of blue plastic, and as I got closer it was the shape of a frog and it was blue," said Belliveau.

(Source: Jacinthe Belliveau)

"It really caught me by surprise, and I went closer to it and it happened to be a blue frog."

Belliveau said she pulled out her phone and started taking pictures.

"It was just there on the ground laying still, and after several poses, it probably said, 'I've had enough of this photoshoot, and I'm out of here.' So, it made a few bounces and off it went into a little hole in the ground. It was really cool to see," she said.

(Source: Jacinthe Belliveau)

Belliveau said when she got home she mentioned it to her biologist husband who was just as surprised.

"I had never seen one before, and I didn’t realize how rare it was either,” she said.

She said after some research, she believes the frog is a batrachian, which is a green frog. However, she said it seems this specific frog is lacking its yellow pigmentation, which makes it look blue instead of green.

(Source: Jacinthe Belliveau)

"It is really neat. I think I didn’t realize how rare it was, so I just appreciate the moment, and being with this little creature that was a different colour," said Belliveau.

"It's pretty cool what you can find in nature when you're out there."

