Cause of Halifax house fire under investigation

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed one home and severely damaged four others in Halifax’s Fairmount area Thursday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to a house on Drillio Crescent. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with thick smoke billowing through the neighborhood.

Fire crews stayed in the area overnight to ensure there were no hot spots after the flames were extinguished.

An excavator demolished what was left of the house Friday morning.

The house next door suffered extensive damage, and three others sustained damage to their siding.

“When the fire department got here, they just started working on mine because the neighbor's place unfortunately was not salvageable at that point,” says homeowner David Koch. “It just was so fast, and the vinyl siding, just, I have never seen that before, and I was just so surprised at how fast it happened.”

No one was injured in the fire.

One person who was in the destroyed home at the time of the fire managed to get out.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says several propane tanks exploded during the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.