Cause of Halifax house fire under investigation
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed one home and severely damaged four others in Halifax’s Fairmount area Thursday.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to a house on Drillio Crescent. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with thick smoke billowing through the neighborhood.
Fire crews stayed in the area overnight to ensure there were no hot spots after the flames were extinguished.
An excavator demolished what was left of the house Friday morning.
The house next door suffered extensive damage, and three others sustained damage to their siding.
“When the fire department got here, they just started working on mine because the neighbor's place unfortunately was not salvageable at that point,” says homeowner David Koch. “It just was so fast, and the vinyl siding, just, I have never seen that before, and I was just so surprised at how fast it happened.”
No one was injured in the fire.
One person who was in the destroyed home at the time of the fire managed to get out.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says several propane tanks exploded during the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on 'Batman: The Animated Series' was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76 in California
Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-'em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76.
Ukraine's ambassador thanks Canadians for support, as demonstrated in Nanos poll
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada thanked Canadians for supporting the country in the nine months since Russia invaded.
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
Toronto
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
Calgary
-
Calgary photographer and 11 other Canadians held in Dominican Republic told they're heading home
It looks like a Calgary photographer held prisoner in the Dominican Republic for the past eight months is finally headed home.
-
Calgary woman charged with manslaughter in connection to body found in Mount Royal
A second suspect has been charged in connection with the summer death of Shawn McCormack.
-
2022 World Cup ski races on schedule but will they be the last ones at Lake Louise?
It's all systems go for upcoming men's and women's World Cup downhill and super-G races, for at least one more year.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 injured in shooting near Laval college, school in lockdown
Three people were injured and sent to hospital after a shooting near the College Montmorency in Laval, police say. Police have set up a perimeter around the school, which is in a lockdown as officers search for a suspect.
-
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
-
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal
Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
'They were the greatest generation': Retired Edmonton RCMP officer releases Remembrance Day tribute song
After serving the people of Alberta for decades, a retired RCMP officer is now paying tribute to those who served our country.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury company sells wildflower seeds that help with mine reclamation efforts
A Sudbury business is growing and distributing perennial wildflower seeds for companies looking for ways to re-green mining sites as part of remediation efforts.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held across the north
Here is a look at Remembrance Day activities around the north and how to watch the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
-
Rain or shine, Timmins pays respects to fallen soldiers during Remembrance Day ceremony
Dozens braved the cold and rain in Timmins on Friday to pay their respects to those who gave their lives for Canada.
London
-
Dash cam video shows rear-end crash in Byron
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
-
London, Ont. honours veterans past and present in Remembrance Day ceremony
For the first time in three years, London’s Remembrance Day ceremony was open to the public without COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, the Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the London Cenotaph in Victoria Park, and thousands made their way downtown to pay tribute to those who served and continue to serve our country.
-
Western University students concerned over possible walkout by their professors
Some students at Western University are expressing concern about a possible disruption to their school year. The concerns come as talks come down to the wire between the faculty association and the institution, with faculty being poised to strike Tuesday if a deal is not reached before then.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion
November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.
Ottawa
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
-
Stories from Ottawa's Remembrance Day ceremony
For many of the thousands gathered around the National War Memorial Friday, being there for the country's largest Remembrance Day ceremony was personal.
-
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
-
'Now I'm living in a peaceful country': Saskatoon Veterans commemorate Remembrance Day
Dozens of people paid their respects on Remembrance Day at the Nutana Legion in Saskatoon, where the live stream of the Sasktel Centre service was broadcast.
-
U of S celebrates 94th annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Gates
Roughly 100 people ventured out in the cold weather to celebrate Remembrance Day at the University of Saskatchewan's Memorial Gates.
Vancouver
-
Lest we forget: Thousands gather for Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday for the city's first public Remembrance Day ceremony since 2019, paying their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
-
Sedin twins, Luongo, Alfredsson lead Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022
The Sedin twins and Luongo were elected to the hall in June in their first years of eligibility, while Alfredsson has waited since 2017.
Regina
-
Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina
Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
-
Residents pay tribute to soldiers during Remembrance Day ceremony at Cenotaph
Dozens of people gathered at The Cenotaph in Victoria Park Friday morning to remember and pay respect to those who fought for our freedom.
-
'Their time to shine': Regina Thunder ready for junior football national championship
The Regina Thunder are preparing to meet with the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CJFL) 114th Canadian Bowl game Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
'Extremely disrespectful': Man arrested after brief disruption at Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony
Police in B.C.'s capital arrested a man who briefly interrupted the Remembrance Day service at the provincial legislature Friday morning.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after 'dooring' incident involving Victoria police officer
Victoria police are investigating after one of their officers opened the door of his parked cruiser into a passing cyclist, knocking the rider to the ground and sending him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
B.C. premier marks Remembrance Day at small ceremony away from Victoria
In one of his final public appearances as British Columbia's premier, John Horgan attended a small Remembrance Day ceremony in Sooke, B.C., on Friday.