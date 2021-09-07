GLACE BAY, N.S. -- It was a sunny and warm September day in Glace Bay, N.S., as students went back to class for the first day of the 2021-22 school year.

But many of the parents and students remembered full well that it was less than four months ago – back in May – that schools were closed and learning was taking place remotely during Nova Scotia's third wave lockdown.

At Glace Bay Elementary, Sherry Troke's grandson Philip had just completed his first day of pre-primary. "I think it's a combination of both," Troke said, referring to the conflicting feelings of optimism and concern shared by many parents and guardians as the school year began.

"In the back of your mind, you're always worried right?", Troke said. "Especially small kids. They're not vaccinated. So there's always a worry."

As fellow Glace Bay Elementary parent Torie Yorke picked up her two children, she had already noticed a difference from 2020's first day.

"Last year when he started, everything was so shut off," Yorke said. "And I felt like I missed so much. But I felt like with her starting today, I was able to take her into her class. And actually see what she would interact with throughout the day. So it was very comforting."

At nearby Glace Bay High School, students Tessa Shaw and Anna Beaton were optimistic for a normal school year. "I think that things are going to be fine, actually", Shaw said. The Grade 11 and 9 students added they didn't mind the remote learning experience last spring during the third wave. "I want to learn at home", they said. "I want to learn at home over a computer, if that's a choice. Over a computer, I'd be fine with that."

Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Paul Wozney told CTV Atlantic teachers were excited to meet their new students on Tuesday, and that he's hoping for a school year with no interruptions. But Wozney added that he'd like to see mandatory masking continue until the end of September, and that there are still other concerns when it comes to having protections in place in schools.

"The other piece that we've been talking about for a long time is ventilation," Wozney said. "We know that air quality and air safety is a huge part of keeping the Delta variant and its impact at bay and very low."

In the end, parents seemed to agree that if COVID-19 cases remain low, the best-case outcome would be an uninterrupted academic year of in-person learning.

"Definitely for the social part," Sherry Troke said. "I think they all should be in school. So let's hope that it's all behind us."