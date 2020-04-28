HALIFAX -- Organizers of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival have decided to cancel the 2020 edition due to COVID-19.

"Following weeks of COVID-19 monitoring, discussion and input in conjunction with officials from the Province of Prince Edward Island and the Resort Municipality of Cavendish, the safety of our community remains a priority and we will forego year twelve and reunite in 2021,” said a statement posted to the festival’s website on Tuesday.

The twelfth annual festival was scheduled to take place July 10-12. Scheduled headliners were to include Miranda Lambert, Brett Young and Dan + Shay.

Ticket buyers will be e-mailed directly with information to request a refund, or transfer their ticket to the 2021 festival.

"Trust that the 2021 Cavendish Beach Music Festival presented by Bell will be one of the best ones yet and we are working to bring you some of the hottest names in country music. Before you know it, we’ll be announcing the 2021 lineup," said the statement. "We will see you July 9-11, 2021, in the meantime stay safe, stay home, and support your favourite artists and local businesses.”