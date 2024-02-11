CBRM ends local state of emergency
The state of local emergency in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has come to an end after the area saw historic amounts of snowfall last weekend.
In a post to Facebook on Sunday, the municipality said the state of emergency came to an end at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The municipality declared the state of emergency after a vote from council on Feb. 4 as a result of the historic snowfall that hit parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
All Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools will be opening on Monday after being closed last week due to the snow and state of emergency.
“Sidewalks are not cleared on the streets approaching many schools. Motorists should be aware, and use extreme caution around students walking to school and or waiting for buses,” read the release.
The CBVRCE says some bus schedules may still be affected, and schools will communicate details “where applicable.”
Cape Breton University is also slated to reopen on Monday.
Solid waste curbside collection will also begin on Monday morning for anyone who missed Saturday, although trucks will only be picking up on roads that are wide enough for them.
Transit Cape Breton will not be operating Monday, as the municipality says roadways are not yet wide enough for buses to operate, or for riders to stand on the roadside safely. Handi-Trans will be operating Monday.
The CBRM reported over 100 cm of snow in some areas, leaving some residents trapped in their homes for days.
The municipality has since been working to clean up the snow and dig residents out of their homes, and says road clearing and widening efforts will continue.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Western officials criticize Trump's NATO comments
Two European officials criticized Donald Trump on Sunday after comments the former U.S. president made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough from a potential Russian invasion.
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
Canada approaching irrelevance in Africa, experts warn
Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.
An alleged gang rape shocks Italy, and provides fodder for an ascendant far right
Italy has been shaken by the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania, the latest in a string of shocking sexual attacks in the country.
CBP dog sniffs out something unusual in passenger's luggage -- mummified monkeys
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out something unusual in luggage from a traveller returning from Africa -- mummified monkeys.
'A bit of a surprise' to see King Charles make appearance after diagnosis: royal expert
King Charles III is showing the world he is a 'steady hand,' says CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan, after the King attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was revealed.
Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt and his wife die 'hand in hand' by euthanasia at age 93
Dries van Agt, the Christian Democrat prime minister of the Netherlands from 1977 until 1982, has died by euthanasia, 'hand in hand' together with his wife, according to the human rights organization he founded. They both were 93.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs offered in-person hearing for cross-check after empty-netter
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senator’s Ridly Greig Saturday night.
-
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
-
Hamilton police investigating homicide in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man found with severe injuries at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday night, Hamilton police say.
Calgary
-
Hoffman announces leadership bid, says federal carbon levy is 'dead'
Alberta's former deputy premier entered the province's NDP leadership Sunday with criticism of the federal carbon levy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Dispute among Alberta physicians now in second year, draws new counter-allegations
An Alberta Health Services investigation into a long-running dispute involving six physicians and conflict of interest allegations has been animated by new counter-accusations and legal warnings.
-
Warriors dominate Hitmen on Every Child Matters Day at the Saddledome, winning 5-2
Calgary outshot Moose Jaw Saturday afternoon but the Warriors outscored the Hitmen by a 5-2 margin in a Saddledome matinee.
Montreal
-
After decades of cheap rent, some Montreal artists being priced out of their studios
Montreal, which was named a UNESCO city of design in 2006, has long been known as a haven for artists, thanks to its vibrant culture scene and rock-bottom rents. But as rents rise and former industrial neighbourhoods are redeveloped, some artists are being priced out or evicted as the community searches for creative solutions.
-
Here are the Quebec regions that broke temperature records on Feb. 10
The warm temperatures in Quebec broke multiple records across the province, including in Montreal whose previous high mark was set more than 20 years ago.
-
Quebec Winter Carnival closes Palais de Bonhomme due to warm weather
The Carnaval de Quebec's Palais de Bonhomme was closed prematurely on Sunday for safety reasons and will only be viewable from outside of the structure.
Edmonton
-
Hoffman announces leadership bid, says federal carbon levy is 'dead'
Alberta's former deputy premier entered the province's NDP leadership Sunday with criticism of the federal carbon levy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Hit-and-run crash disrupts Saturday LRT service in south Edmonton
Police are searching for the driver of a truck after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday evening.
-
$70K in goods stolen from Alberta property: police
Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect after a break and enter at a summer property on the north side of Lac La Biche.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Pair charged in Cochrane drug bust
Two northern Ontario residents are charged with drug trafficking after a raid in Cochrane on Wednesday seized an estimated $8,500 in suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone, police say.
-
Impassable winter roads create 'dire' situation for Ontario First Nations: NAN
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support.
London
-
Police investigate 'suspicious' overnight blaze in London, Ont.
London Police Service (LPS) investigators attended the scene of a fire near the city’s core Sunday morning.
-
London, Ont. cheerleader taking part in Super Bowl 58 festivities
Elizabeth Morgan has been rubbing shoulders with NFL legends this week in Las Vegas, NV.
-
'Come in out of the Cold': London Jewish Community offering free meal Sunday
In preparation for the holiday of Purim, the London Jewish Community Centre (LJCC) is inviting guests to enjoy a free hot meal and select from a range of donated clothes and toiletries.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg apartment building fire sends five to hospital
Five people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Winnipeg’s West End.
-
Armed and barricaded incident results in three Winnipeg officers being shot
Three officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were shot on Saturday during an armed and barricaded incident in the North End.
-
Winnipeg putting 'its money where its mouth is' when it comes to tree canopy: Non-profit organization
One non-profit is applauding the city for giving Winnipeg’s tree canopy a boost in the 2024 budget.
Ottawa
-
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
-
2 missing after house fire in Bowman, Que.
Two people are unaccounted for after a house fire in the town of Bowman, Que. on Sunday.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs offered in-person hearing for cross-check after empty-netter
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senator’s Ridly Greig Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
-
-
Sask. Chief Coroner reflects on decades of public service
Saskatchewan’s Chief Coroner Clive Weighill is set to retire at the end of this month, after decades of public service.
Vancouver
-
Large diesel spill in downtown Vancouver closes street, evacuates grocery store
Firefighters are at the scene of a diesel leak in a downtown Vancouver parkade.
-
How one locally owned business in B.C. is practising 'bad capitalism'
Dropping a token into a mason jar on the checkout counter at a pair of B.C. bookstores is a small gesture that has a big impact, according to the owner, who explains that it's just one of the ways the business has embraced "bad capitalism."
-
Missing Burnaby man found dead: RCMP
A man who went missing in Burnaby nearly two weeks ago has been found dead, Mounties said Sunday.
Regina
-
Security footage shows arson attempt at Regina church
Surveillance footage shows a suspect attempting to burn down a church in downtown Regina earlier this week.
-
Regina business specializing in Filipino food opens second location due to demand
A Regina business specializing in Filipino food has opened a second location due to increased demand.
-
Hundreds of fans say goodbye to Megamunch at retirement party
Hundreds came out to say farewell to one of the popular Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) attractions ever.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect vehicle in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run located, RCMP say
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision in Courtenay.
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
-
Vancouver Island missing person was last seen more than a month ago, RCMP say
Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help finding a person who was last seen more than a month ago.