CBRM heavy garbage collection to start at the end of the month

Cape Breton Regional Municipality has announced a date for the start of this year's heavy garbage pickup.

Once a year, residents can put larger and heavier items at their cubs -- such as sofas, dressers, hot water tanks, and bath tubs -- for garbage collectors to pick it up.

This year, collection will start on June 26.

Eligible properties must have their items placed curbside no later than 6 a.m. that day.

A list of materials accepted can be found on the CBRM’s website.

The annual heavy garbage pickup is typically a sign of spring and warmer temperatures to come for CBRM residents.

However, in April, the municipality said a decision on this year’s collection would not be made until the municipality’s budget was passed.

CBRM has previously said heavy garbage collection costs about $250,000 per year.