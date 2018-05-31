

CTV Atlantic





The Cape Breton Regional Municipality is hoping the federal and provincial governments will help pay the nearly $25 million needed to fix flooding problems in Sydney.

MP Rodger Cuzner says, if the project is identified as an infrastructure priority by the municipality and supported by the province, the federal government will also be a funding partner.

However, the province isn’t making any funding promises just yet.

“At this point, the province is going to review the report. I don’t want to go down the road of financial resources yet because we need to take a look at that information to determine what we can support,” says Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs Minister Derek Mombourquette.

Sydney resident Gordie Rhymes’ says he would like to see a flood fix come sooner, rather than later. His friends and neighbours have moved on after their homes were demolished due to flood damage, but Rhymes is sticking it out in the so-called flood zone area.

“It’s a shame it had to come to this,” says Rhymes. “If you look at the $25 million they are asking to perform this work, how much money was spent on buyouts, insurance, plus people’s lives were turned upside down.”

Rhymes says he’s still fearful every time it rains. A month ago his street had to close due to flooding.

“Talk is cheap, but let’s hope they put it into works,” says Rhymes. “Everything they spoke about looks promising.”

While the project may look promising, Mayor Cecil Clarke says the CBRM won’t be able to proceed without help from both the federal and provincial governments.

“What we need is to recognize that weather patterns and trends are not changing. They’re getting more intense and we’ve seen that in New Brunswick,” says Clarke. “We’re not immune to these patterns, so we need a federal and provincial response working with municipalities.”

“As the local MLA for the area, I’m going to do my part to inform the surrounding community of what that report says,” says Mombourquette. “At some point we will have meetings with the community to determine what the next steps are going to be.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore