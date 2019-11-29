SYDNEY, N.S. -- The Cape Breton Regional Municipality and local police are advising the public to beware of two men posing as municipal water employees.

Justin Hao has been living in Sydney as an international student at Cape Breton University for six years. He now owns a home with his wife and young daughter, and says he has always felt comfortable in the neighbourhood- that is, until he was targeted by a recent scam.

“My wife called and she told me a few people came into my house, they said they wanted to check the water pipe,” recalls Hao.

Hao says the two men wearing brown coveralls and driving a white truck claimed they were from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality Water Utility Department.

He says when his wife told them to leave, the men were persistent to get inside his home.

“I worry about my wife and my kids safety, and I worry about the whole town,” says Hao.

“CBRM received several complaints from third parties about people impersonating our CBRM Water staff,” confirms CBRM Spokesperson Jilliam Moore.

Moore says the municipality has sent out a public notice about the issue so people would know how to identify municipal water staff.

“CBRM staff would drive a branded vehicle with the water utility logo on the side. They would also have a jacket, a shirt, or a vest with the CBRM water logo on them, and they’d also have an ID tag,” explains Moore.

Moore adds that regular business hours for Water Utility staff are between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and they don’t make house calls in the evenings, unless it’s an emergency.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they are aware of this incident. While they haven’t received any additional complaints, they are keeping their eye out for the vehicle that was at the Hao residence, as well as any other suspicious activity.

“Especially around this time of year and the Holiday season, it’s important that people take precautions to prevent theft from their home,” says Desiree Magnus of the Cape Breton Regional Police. “Keep your Christmas packages tucked away and not in plain sight of the window, that sort of thing.”

Police say that anyone caught impersonating an organization would face charges of fraud, and possibility additional charges.

Justin Hao says for now, his doors will remain locked at all times because of this unsettling incident.