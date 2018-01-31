

CTV Atlantic





A prominent name from Cape Breton's political past has been introduced as the new president and vice-chancellor of Cape Breton University.

David Dingwall was unanimously chosen by the university’s board of governors.

The announcement ends a search of more than a year for a new president after David Wheeler was fired in December 2016. More than 20 people applied for the job.

Dingwall, a former federal cabinet minister and longtime Member of Parliament, says his strong political ties will be an advantage in moving the university forward.

"We have it all in terms of a cluster of academics. Very smart, very involved, very engaged. Research-focused, service-focused, teaching-focused. That's an incredible asset to have,” says Dingwall. “Why wouldn't a provincial, federal and municipal government want to be a part of this renaissance of Cape Breton University?"

Dingwall will begin his new role as CBU's president in March.