Featured
CBU names former political leader as new president
Cape Breton University is seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 8:13PM AST
A prominent name from Cape Breton's political past has been introduced as the new president and vice-chancellor of Cape Breton University.
David Dingwall was unanimously chosen by the university’s board of governors.
The announcement ends a search of more than a year for a new president after David Wheeler was fired in December 2016. More than 20 people applied for the job.
Dingwall, a former federal cabinet minister and longtime Member of Parliament, says his strong political ties will be an advantage in moving the university forward.
"We have it all in terms of a cluster of academics. Very smart, very involved, very engaged. Research-focused, service-focused, teaching-focused. That's an incredible asset to have,” says Dingwall. “Why wouldn't a provincial, federal and municipal government want to be a part of this renaissance of Cape Breton University?"
Dingwall will begin his new role as CBU's president in March.