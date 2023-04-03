CBU president vows to create more housing after criticism of foreign student recruitment

On Monday, Cape Breton University said it has raised $84 million needed to build a so-called discovery and innovation centre.

The announcement comes just days after a CTV W5 report outlined a shortage of housing, jobs and transportation that has left many international students frustrated and broke.

“Oh I’m not going to comment on W5. I don't want to do anything to their ratings,” said David Dingwall, Cape Breton University president.

Dingwall did respond by releasing a statement on the weekend saying in part: "We are disappointed in the way CTV’s W5 portrayed CBU and the implication that international students are mistreated."

After declining an interview request earlier in the day Monday, Dingwall did respond after a press conference held on campus.

“We've had over 60 consultations in four months on the tartan downs. We've met with eight different developers,” said Dingwall.

Tartan Downs, a former race track, is now an empty field that the university purchased for what it calls affordable housing, which could help some students.

Dingwall says the university is committed to creating even more housing.

“We've created another 200 beds for students here at CBU and another 45 coming,” he said.

In the release, Dingwall says "Hopefully, the W5 segment draws attention to this issue and adds to the case we have been making for the last several years. We have promised to do more and to do better, and we have not, and will not, shy away from the work that needs to be done."

The university says the new discovery and innovation centre will feature the latest in green technology and digital infrastructure. The school says it will elevate Cape Breton Island as a national destination for research and a global destination for students.

The federal government is spending $20 million, while the province added $35 million and CBU is contributing $29.5 million for the new building.