A homegrown Atlantic University Sport (AUS) basketball star etched her name in the record books this week.

Alison Keough, a six-foot-one guard from Marion Bridge, broke the all-time AUS record for most career rebounds in women’s basketball. She also became the Cape Breton Capers' all-time record scorer during Sunday’s game against the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers.

“She is without a question probably the most valuable person we've ever had,” says Fabian McKenzie, head coach of the CBU women’s basketball team. “In terms of total package, of the academics, the basketball, and the community involvement … just amazing stuff that she does, and a lot of the stuff we never hear about."

Keough says her sights were on soccer growing up, but switched to basketball while in high school with hopes of cracking the Capers’ lineup.

"Ever since I was a kid I wanted to play for the Capers. It's a dream come true," says Keough. "A bunch of kids, they think they need to leave Cape Breton to get their name out there. But I did it all just from right here."

To become the all-time Capers’ points leader, Keough surpassed Kelsey Hodgeon – someone she herself grew up watching. Now, Keough says it's her turn to be a role model.

After finishing her nursing degree, Keough says she might play pro basketball in Europe for a few years. But she'll always remember where she came from.

"She believes in Cape Breton Island and the power of who the people are here and what we represent,” says McKenzie. “She brings every bit of that to the court. Every bit of that to everything she does in her life."

"Why would you want to make it happen anywhere else? These are your roots," says Keough,

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.