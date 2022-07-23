Celebrating diversity: Multicultural Festival returns to Halifax in-person

After two years of being held virtually, Nova Multifest is back in-person with dozens of performances planned to highlight Halifax's diversity.

"It’s our first time so we’re excited," says vendor Kriselva Alvarez.

Alvarez and Mary Grac Firmeze are food vendors offering a wide range of Filipino bread and pastries.

"Mingling with other communities and cultures is also nice because we can learn what they can offer and what is happening with their countries," says Firmeze.

"This is going to be a lot of fun it’s going to be one of the biggest events to happen after the pandemic," says Vishal Bhardwaj, the president of the Multicultural Association.

Bhardwaj says the festival has provided him with a sense of community and belonging when he moved to Canada.

"I came in 2002 and I tell everyone that this was the event that gave me a sense of belonging because it was the first time I could see people of my color, my country, I could speak the language."

This weekend is aimed at showcasing and celebrating diversity throughout the city.

"I’m looking forward to the different cultures and their music, it’s very interesting and just, the atmosphere," says Dartmouth resident Carol Kelly.

Along with 40 food vendors, the festival also includes a long list of performances.

"The biggest draw would be a lot of performances. We have around 50 performances from 25 different cultures representing and it’s going to be amazing," Bhardwaj says.

The Multicultural Festival kicked off with a special performance from the Ukrainian community Friday night.

The festival will wrap up with fireworks Saturday evening.