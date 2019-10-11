

The Canadian Press





A service celebrating the life of former Nova Scotia premier and senator John Buchanan will be held today.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather for the 1 p.m. service at Dalhousie University's Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

Buchanan died last Thursday at the age of 88.

He served as premier from 1978 to 1990, winning four consecutive majorities for the Progressive Conservatives.