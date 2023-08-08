Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'

Terri-Lynn Keddy is pictured in an undated photo taken at West Hants Middle School. (Arbor Memorial) Terri-Lynn Keddy is pictured in an undated photo taken at West Hants Middle School. (Arbor Memorial)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island