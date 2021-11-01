Cellphone glitch causes Monday-morning time crunch

DARTMOUTH, N.S. -

Jamie Lockie had a jolt whenhis iPhone alarm went off an hour earlier than normal.

"Four o'clock in the morning," said Lockie.

Later,when Lockie was driving to work he looked out the window and wondered aloud, "Why is it so light?"

Lockie wound up being late for work by more than 90 minutes.

"My boss asked why I didn't use the car clock," said Lockie. "Well, we used Apple Car Play, and it's synced to my phone."

The morning radio crew on Fredericton's MOVE 106.9 had some fun with the subject.

"If you look at your phone this morning he might be a little confused," said one of the morning announcers, who took calls live on air.

"My husband gets up to go to work at quarter to five," said one listener. "And he's like, 'the Alexa alarm went off.' And I'm like, 'it's quarter to four!'"

There was an impact felt in many places. Some commuters missed the bus and the ferry.

On social media, one person said her employer reprimanded her for not being on time.

Students were late for class. Ed McHugh said, this morning at NSCC, there was a whiff of chaos in the air.

"I had students who were going to presentations," said McHugh. "And they were freaking out."

McHugh decided to make the theme of today's class smartphone clocks being off one hour.

"Let's try and figure out what happened," said McHugh.

Bell told CTV, the situation was resolved, but the exact cause was unknown.

Earlier, on Twitter, Bell posted, "Some clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phone this morning. Our teams are investigating the situation in order to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."

McHugh said the entire episode underscored how people rely on hand-held technology.

"Everyone relies on their phone waiting for the alarm to go off," said McHugh, who added that on days like today, it could have a huge impact on many people.