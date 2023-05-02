Centennial anniversary for French-language health care in Moncton

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre is preparing to celebrate 100 years of French-language health care in Moncton in a big way.

Calling dozens of artists to the stage, the milestone birthday will be acknowledged with music, dancing and entertainment at the Notre-Dame-De-L’Assomption Cathedral in the city.

“Even in Canada, to have an institution, a French institution which provides service in both languages is an icon,” said Gilles Beaulieu, the co-chair of the 100th anniversary festivities organizing committee.

Beaulieu says it’s a way to say thank you to doctors, nurses, hospital staff, patients and the community.

“We’ve spent 100 years asking for support, asking for donations… one day in 100 years we invite people for a piece of cake, in literary terms, a feast, of music and talent, so it is free,” he said.

Artists include Marie-Jo Therio, Hubert Francis, Christian Kit Goguen, Louise Vautour, Mathias Goguen, Sandra LeCouteur, Monette Gould, Isabelle Bujold, the group Excarlate, the Jeunes chanteurs d’Acadie, the troupe DansEncorps, circus artist Yves Landry, dancer Jalianne Li, Pierre-Andre Doucet, Moulay Ahmed and his group and authors Sonia Malaborza, Jean-Philippe Raiche and Georgette LeBlance.

Dr. Chantal Arsenault also composed a theme song for the occasion and musical director Sebastien Michaud alongside Denis Surette, Christine Melanson and Francois Emond will be the in house orchestra.

The free event will take place on May 19 and the hope is to fill the cathedral.

“I think it’s a reflection of our community. It’s very spirited and we wanted it to be an event for all ages. So you have traditional music, you have dance, we wanted it to be dynamic,” he said.

Tickets will be available Wednesday starting at noon.

“Looking towards the future, one main focus of our organizing committee is reaching out to the younger generations,” said Beaulieu.

“Like the Olympic torch, we have to pass it along and be united and always give the spirit that we have to participate and take care of our people, but also about our institution.”