DIGBY, N.S. -- Digby RCMP are looking for a Grinch, after a century old cross was stolen from a Digby church on Christmas Eve.

At 10:13 a.m. on December 24, officers responded to a break and enter call at the Trinity Anglican Church in Digby.

RCMP say someone broke into the church and stole a cross from the altar. The cross is over 100 years old and has a jewel in the centre.

The break-in occurred sometime between noon on December 23, and 10 a.m. on December 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Digby RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.