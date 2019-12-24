Century old cross stolen from Digby church
CTV Atlantic Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019 12:23PM AST Last Updated Tuesday, December 24, 2019 4:46PM AST
DIGBY, N.S. -- Digby RCMP are looking for a Grinch, after a century old cross was stolen from a Digby church on Christmas Eve.
At 10:13 a.m. on December 24, officers responded to a break and enter call at the Trinity Anglican Church in Digby.
RCMP say someone broke into the church and stole a cross from the altar. The cross is over 100 years old and has a jewel in the centre.
The break-in occurred sometime between noon on December 23, and 10 a.m. on December 24.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Digby RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.
