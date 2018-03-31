

A small church that served as a one-room schoolhouse over one hundred years ago still stands in Farmville, N.S.

The people of Lunenburg County cut the timber and hammered the little schoolhouse together over 120 years ago. Now, area residents gather for prayer in it.

“It became a church on the weekends,” says congregation member Esther Pike. “I think it was back in the 30’s, otherwise people would have had to walk a number of miles to a church.”

Now, Saint Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran serves as a church to few who went to school there.

Regional Pastor Ginnie Cookman says the church has an average of six people in attendance each Sunday.

Pastor Cookman also serves two other rural congregations in Chester and Cornwall.

"Of those who come out, probably 30 would be good, combined total… on paper there's always more,” she says.

Cookman says in some ways little has changed over the years. The only heat source in the structure is a wood stove. With no plumbing, the building has a well-maintained outhouse.

Bert Barkhouse looks after maintenance at the church.

“Quite a bit of the painting, some of the carpentry, and seeing the other people come and do the work when we have to contract out and things like that,” says Barkhouse.

Over time the congregation has gotten smaller as the rural population of Nova Scotia shrinks. But, members say the church has continued to survive and thrive.

“We came to celebrate each other’s joys, and bear each other’s burdens,” says Cook. “We were here when people were in need, and needed a hand up.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.