HALIFAX -- Horizon Health network CEO Karen McGrath has announced she will be retiring from her role next January.

McGrath’s announcement came Tuesday in an email to Horizon Health network staff.

McGrath has served of CEO since Jan. 2017. In the statement, she said her primary goals were building one Horizon team, emphasizing engagement at all levels, building a culture ‘which lives its values and embraces a patient/client centred approach of care’, enhancing service delivery, and ensuring quality and self care at the forefront.

“I anticipated challenges and knew there would be surprises along the way, although I could have never predicted a pandemic! I am so proud to see that this has not - and will not - slow this organization down. You rise to each challenge we face, learning, adapting and innovating as we go,” wrote McGrath.

McGrath said she decided to announce her retirement now in order to provide the ‘necessary notice to government so the recruitment process can begin’.