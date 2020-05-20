HALIFAX -- Members of the Canadian Armed Forces came up with a creative, COVID-compliant way to celebrate the promotion of one of their own Wednesday.

Under normal circumstances, the military would celebrate a career milestone with a gathering of colleagues. However, physical-distancing measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 have forced members to be creative when planning promotion ceremonies.

Cmdr. Ian Bye of CFB Halifax says it is important, now more than ever, to celebrate the hard work and dedication of military personnel like Cpl. Sarah MacKenzie.

“We are gathering, while exercising appropriate social distancing, to celebrate and recognize the promotion of Cpl. MacKenzie,” says Bye.

“She has been working hard over the last few years and has earned a promotion to Master Corporal.”

Master Seaman Alicia Cousineau says MacKenzie’s colleagues felt it was important to recognize her promotion because she crushed personal and team goals.

“I can’t think of a better HRA (human resources administrator) to promote right now,” says Cousineau.

In order to present MacKenzie with her new rank, while maintaining physical-distancing, her colleagues placed her epaulette on a remote control truck.

“We can’t physically present her with the rank, so we are going to drive the rank up to her,” says Cousineau.

MacKenzie’s neighbours cheered from their doorsteps and colleagues honked their horns in support as they drove past her Halifax home in a celebratory motorcade.

“I was very surprised! I knew the promotion was coming, but I definitely wasn’t expecting a show like this,” says MacKenzie.

“A lot of responsibilities come with the new rank, but it’s definitely exciting and I’ve worked hard for it.”