'Change the regulations': Moncton metal recycler not buying catalytic converters right now
Staff at Moncton Headstart Inc. in Moncton, N.B., noticed something was very wrong when they warmed up one of their buses early Wednesday morning.
Caroline Donelle, the executive director of the early child and family intervention centre, said the catalytic converter was ripped out by a thief.
Video surveillance shows it took the culprit less than a minute to cut out the converter from their parking lot on Mountain Road.
It's a serious setback for the registered charity that helps low-income families, some in at-risk environments.
"For us, that's 10 days off the road minimum right now. That means 20 kids don't come in during the week and get fed, and loved and nurtured and all the things that are so important to what we do," said Donelle.
Donelle said they're fortunate because the garage they deal with won't charge them labour for the repairs, but the cost to get the bus back on the road will be around $1,000.
It's the second catalytic converter theft in just over a year at Moncton Headstart.
"We don't have gobs of money," she said. "I've got to remind the community. It's not just us that this impacts. It impacts everyone. Insurance rates rise, there's a cumulative effect to all this thievery."
Just up the road, the catalytic converter was also stolen from the bus at Home with a Heart daycare on the very same day.
That's the daycare's only bus, so they had repairs done right away at a cost of around $3,500.
"We've already got it fixed," said daycare director Tiffany Brown. "They didn't just steal the catalytic converter, they also stole the oxygen sensors. It's our only bus and it's our only form of transportation for the children."
Robert Nowlan, the vice-president of Tri Province Enterprises, was saddened to hear about the thefts.
He says crimes like these shed a bad light on the metal recycling industry.
"It definitely does because people hear of the thefts and automatically they think of the scrap yards and everyone's out buying converters," said Nowlan. "We've bought converters for years. Obviously we don't want to be buying stolen catalytic converters."
Nowlan said the converters are made out of platinum, palladium and rhodium - high value metals - and that's why they're so popular with thieves.
They can range in price from $50 to a couple hundred dollars.
The family-owned company took a position last year to not buy them but they may start again when new provincial regulations are introduced.
"I think the first big step is to change the regulations. Make sure a registration from a vehicle has to go with the catalytic converter when you buy it," he said. "Taking photo ID, paying by cheque, those are all great ideas. Maybe that would be a step in the right direction."
Donelle wants to go one step further.
"Shut down the buyers. If the thieves have nowhere to sell the stuff what happens to them? They're going to be less inclined to come slide under your vehicle at night and cut out the catalytic converter. I don't know what the answer is," said Donelle.
Nowlan believes one answer is stiffer penalties for those who are caught stealing them.
"Put stiffer fines," he said. "Everybody has a cell phone. If you see somebody doing something they shouldn't be doing, take a picture. Report them. Let's throw a $20,000 fine on those people."
