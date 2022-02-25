Changes come to N.S. volunteer firefighter tax credit

There is an estimated 7,400 volunteers in the province. There is an estimated 7,400 volunteers in the province.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

People look at the damage following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island