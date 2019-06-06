

By Michael Tutton, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Education Department says it's going to look for a new school bus company after a survey suggested Halifax region parents are unhappy with the service.

Education Minister Zach Churchill says the department will also spend $464,000 to hire seven people to carry out oversight in routing and communicating with parents, guardians and students.

The decision comes after a survey of 8,000 people across the province about the service currently operated by Stock Transportation.

The review was ordered last fall after more than 100 children at an elementary school in the Halifax-area suburb of Bedford were left stranded after their buses didn't arrive.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education also says it is preparing a request for proposals to determine what options other than Stock Transportation may be available for school bus service in Halifax.

The company says in an email that it is deeply disappointed with the decision to end its current contract, and says "the system under which Stock Transportation has been asked to operate has deep systemic flaws that only government can address."

Churchill says his department heard "loud and clear" from students and families about their frustrations with school buses, particularly in the Halifax area.

His department's news release says survey results showed that respondents outside of the Halifax region were satisfied with the service, while concerns among respondents were strongest in Halifax.

The top three areas of concern were communication, safety and service reliability.

"Families haven't had the experience they expect so we need to create a better, more reliable, service for them," said Elwin LeRoux, regional executive director for Halifax.

"The current contract includes responsibilities that we believe are better managed internally."

The release says Stock Transportation will continue to deliver busing service for 2019-20, until a new contract is in place. The company says its contract will now end on June 30, 2020, and the province has opted to take full responsibility for routing and communication beginning at the 2020 school year.

The new request for proposal -- expected this summer -- will require a provider to purchase, drive, maintain buses and ensure the safety of students on their trips to and from school.

The province says it will also be designed in a way that may result in "multiple vendors providing transportation services."

Stock Transportation now transports 23,000 students to and from Halifax region schools each day.

"We assure parents of the 23,000 children under our care that we will continue to maintain the highest level of service and safety standards throughout the remainder of our contract," said Patrick Meagher, Stock's director of Atlantic Canada.

The company says its performance statistics for 2019 "reveal on-time delivery of students has ranged from 96.8 per cent in the worst weeks of winter weather to 99.3 per cent last week."

A new provincial student transportation policy is also under development, and the province says it will be rolled out in the fall of 2020.