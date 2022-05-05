Changes needed for Cape Breton Eagles after rough season on and off the ice

The Cape Breton Eagles marked their 25th anniversary this season however, fans celebrating the milestone with them dropped to an all-time low.

Throughout the 2021-22 regular play season, the Eagles finished in 18th, or last overall. Closest to them, Victoriaville Tigres in 17th, were over 20 points ahead over the Cape Breton team.

Not only did the teams score drop, but so did the number of people in the audience. Despite lifting pandemic restrictions, empty seats remained.

"There's lots of excuses out there in regards to COVID," said Irwin Simon, the teams' majority owner.

Simon, originally from Glace Bay, N.S., now a multi-millionaire businessman based in New York, said the team needs to simply start winning again, and the organization needs to attract fans into Sydney's Centre 200.

"There's lots of change that has to happen in rebuilding with our sponsors, with our season seat holders," he said. "With just selling tickets for individual games, coming to a game for a night out of entertainment, not just hockey."

One of the team's previous captains, Derek Gentile, grew up in the Sydney area and dreamed of playing for the Eagles. He says from his personal experience, he sees the organization as one with a culture problem.

"I'm scared that we’re not going to have a hockey team for my kids to watch," Gentile said. "You have people who are trying to help, but they have their fingers in the wrong places. I think it's really important that when we have a qualified coach, or manager, or scout, whatever their role is, that they're doing that job and you let them do that job."

Roger Burns was a team sponsor and season ticket holder, he says he is now disenchanted.

"Nobody's called me in over two years to ask if I wanted to renew my season tickets," Burns said. "I sponsor the 'Drive You Home' show after every game. They know I'm there. I haven't' been in the rink in over two years. Nobody called me. I don't know who they've got doing their marketing, but it's not very good."

Simon repeated an earlier promise that the team will not be moving from the Cape Breton region, but adds they have lost a significiant amount of money over the past few seasons.

"Whether it's in the high six figures or the low seven figures, that has been the losses over the last couple of years," Simon said.

On Wednesday, the team parted ways with Jacques Carriere, general manager, but have renewed Chadd Cassidy to be the teams head coach.

As for team president, Simon says Gerald Shaw is there to stay.

"I hate to lose," said Simon. "I've committed to bring a Memorial Cup to Cape Breton and have a parade down Charlotte Street."