Changes to N.S. rent supplement program allowing more seniors to apply

Nova Scotia is changing its rent supplement program, allowing low-income seniors to apply.

According to a press release Tuesday, the Nova Scotia government is changing the criteria used to determine the eligibility of seniors for the rent supplement program. The new formula will use 100 per cent of the average market rent in the senior’s area instead of the previous 95 per cent.

The province said more than 100 low-income seniors could qualify for a supplement with this eligibility change.

"We know many people are struggling to find an affordable place to live and a rent supplement can help with the cost of rent - especially for low-income seniors," said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, John Lohr, in the press release.

People 58 years or older qualify as seniors in the program and the province says 8,000 households will receive a rent supplement this year, which is up from 5,000 in 2021.

The province says further changes to the rent supplement policy will cut down on fraud by requiring applicants to provide documentation to support their applications, provide client documents within three months, and the use of a pre-eligibility screening.

