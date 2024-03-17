Changes underway for Saint John City Market

There are big changes on the horizon for Canada’s oldest continuing running farmers market.

Last summer, the City of Saint John unveiled a 10-year strategic plan for the Saint John City Market that included 65 different initiatives to make the market more then just a place to shop, but a place for Saint Johnners to gather.

“Because that’s what it historically was,” says Saint John Mayor and Market Strategic Plan Steering Committee Chair Donna Reardon. “It’s just about reclaiming and reinventing the market and that is the path we are on.”

She says most things are in place for changes to start occurring, mentioning the construction work that has already started on the former Sisters Italian Food spot which has been gutted. Some vendors will also be shuffled around to put similar shops near one another.

The former Sisters Italian Foods has been gutted for reconstruction for future vendors. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)

There is also a new vendor set to arrive in the market in the near future. The Charlotte Street Bakery will be moving into the recently renovated space at the top of the market between Butcher’s Daughter and Jeremiah’s.

“This year we have put in $500, 000,” says Reardon. “Which is not much, but it is a start into the market to start and trigger that plan.”

The most notable change will be the removal of the markets middle lane.

“In the middle will become kiosks,” the mayor says. “Some seating will go into the middle as well, we will probably put a piece of art or something into the middle as well.”

The middle lane would be removed under the markets 10-year strategic plan. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)

The ultimate goal is to make the market feel more like one giant space rather then multiple sections. The mayor points to limited places to sit and eat in the market currently, and the attached solarium on the market’s south side does have great seating on a nice day, but does make you feel secluded from the hustle and bustle happening on the other side of the wall.

“If we have the sightlines then we become more like one instead of eating out there, or eating there or whatever where you are kind of walled in,” she says. “We need to be like one and it creates more of that gathering that we want.”

The mayor adds they also plan to pedestrianize Market Street South, but cannot do so until something is done about the hole located next door at the former Woolworth’s site. The market will also see a change to more consistent hours starting in the summer.

There is no overall price tag for all the work the city has planned under its strategic guide, or timeline for when everything will be started and completed. The market is set to celebrate its 150 birthday in 2026.

While they know it will take some time, current vendors are looking forward to what the future may hold.

“I’m extremely excited with just all the positive things happening,” says vendor Linda Cooke. “Just the newness of it I guess that will be fun, and we will see what happens.”

“There is a big plan in that strategic plan and they have already started implementing some of the ideas,” says Uncorked Tours Owner Nathalie Nadeau. “I’m really optimistic about what can happen here.”

“I believe in this place.”

One vendor that won’t be around to see the start of the new changes inside the market is former Slocum & Ferris Owner Corey Dugas.

It has been just over a week since Dugas, who purchased the iconic market shop in 2021, closed up the location after 129 years in business.

“It was really sad news to see that come down,” says Nadeau. “I know it has been a tough few years so it was just an unfortunate circumstance.”

“It’s extremely sad,” echoes Cooke. “I am sorry for the staff and the owner. They were a real drawing card for the market here and they will be missed.”

Dugas has continued to be a regular figure in the market as he continues to take his time cleaning out his space. He says the market has been very gracious in allowing him to take his time packing, but once everything is done he knows saying goodbye will be difficult.

“I am going to cross that bridge when it comes,” says Dugas. “I spent more time here then at home so this was my home for the last three years so they are family to me. I want to see this place thrive for them.”

Despite having to close the Slocum & Ferris storefront, Dugas believes things are beginning to turn for the market and is excited for the incoming changes. He believes the new ideas will help breath new life into the National Historic site, and says those in the market deserve it.

“I see how hard these people work day in and day out so to see it be busy and thriving in here again it’s exciting,” Dugas says. “I want to see them with smiles on their faces all the time because they are so busy and I think it is going to come back.”

And he knows the newly transformed market combined with other initiatives around the city, brighter days are ahead for the people of Saint John.

“Man Saint John is a great city,” says a choked up Dugas “There is so much love in this city the people, the character… Saint John is going to be on the map.”

