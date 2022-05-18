Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears

FREDERICTON -

The pathologist who conducted an autopsy on Chantel Moore says the 26-year-old Indigenous woman was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg.

Moore was killed by a police officer in Edmundston, N.B., on June 4, 2020, during a wellness check, after police say she advanced toward the responding officer while holding a knife.

Dr. Marek Godlewski is testifying on Day 3 of the coroner's inquest in Fredericton into Moore's death, and he told jurors she died of gunshot wounds.

Twice during this morning's testimony Moore's mother, Martha Martin, became emotional and had to be helped out of the room.

Forensic toxicologist James Wigmore told the inquest today that Moore had the equivalent of five beers in her system when she was killed, adding that she would not have shown any serious signs of intoxication.

The coroner's jury is expected to make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances.

