

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Charges have been dropped against one of three British sailors accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Nova Scotia military base in 2015.

The Crown told Nova Supreme Court on Thursday that it would not proceed with the charges against Joshua Finbow.

The decision comes after Judge Patrick Duncan ruled in September that Finbow's statement to police was inadmissable.

Public Prosecution Service spokeswoman Chris Hansen says the Crown reviewed the decision and concluded there was no prospect of conviction.

Duncan says Finbow's Charter rights to consult counsel immediately and in private were violated after he had to wait almost an hour and a half to see a lawyer.

Finbow, Darren Smalley and Simon Radford were charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a group sexual assault in barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater on April 10, 2015.

Their trial was supposed to take place this fall in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax, but was adjourned and is set to start in September 2018.