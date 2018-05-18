

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP are investigating after a pickup truck slammed into the back of a school bus carrying 26 children in Central Bedeque, P.E.I.

Police say the collision happened on Route 171 around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the school bus had stopped to allow children to exit the vehicle when it was struck from behind by the truck.

No one was injured in the collision.

Police say the incident is under investigation, but charges under the Highway Traffic Act are expected to be laid against the driver of the truck.