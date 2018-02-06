

CTV Atlantic





A 46-year-old man is facing charges after a dog was shot in Lunenburg County Monday night.

The Nova Scotia RCMP say officers responded to a complaint that a dog had been shot near Highway 103 in Italy Cross.

Police say the Labrador/pit bull mix was transported to the local veterinary clinic, where it was treated for its injuries.

The suspect from Italy Cross was arrested without incident and charged with careless use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and injuring or endangering and animal.

He has been released and is expected to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on May 2.

Police say the dog has returned home and is expected to survive.