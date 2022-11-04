Charges laid after man armed with sword tries to steal from vehicle: Halifax police

A Halifax man is facing several charges after police say he tried to steal from a vehicle while armed with a sword early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report that someone was trying to stealing from a vehicle in the 0-50 block of Plateau Crescent around 3:20 a.m.

Police say the caller approached the suspect, who then threatened them with a sword.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Officers with the K9 unit tracked the suspect a few streets away to the area of Alex Street and Main Avenue.

Police say the suspect was still armed with the sword while he was arrested.

No one was injured.

The 22-year-old suspect is facing the following charges:

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

trespass by night

mischief

Police are asking with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.