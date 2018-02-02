

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested and charged after a bank was robbed in Halifax Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say just before 5 p.m., a man entered the TD Bank on Spring Garden Road and demanded money.

Police say the suspect threatened an employee with an X-Acto knife.

The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene, according to police.

Officers were able to track down the suspect about an hour later, where he was arrested without incident.

The 44-year-old suspect has been charged with robbery, threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime.