Charges laid against American Iron and Metal after alleged unlicensed scrapyard operations in Moncton

American Iron and Metal Company Inc. have been the at forefront of news in Saint John, N.B., for nearly a month, and now the recycling company is now raising eyebrows in Moncton.

AIM is facing charges after allegedly violating New Brunswick’s Salvage Dealers Licensing Act on May 23 earlier this year by operating without a licence at its Toomb Street location. According to the provincial list of Licenced Salvage Dealers, AIM Recycling Moncton has since received an operating permit.

The company was set to appear in Moncton provincial court last week for an initial appearance following the charges laid in August, but court files state AIM officials failed to appear. The case has been adjourned until November 15.

CTV Atlantic did reach out to AIM and the Department of Justice and Public Safety for comment. American Iron and Metal did acknowledge the request but did not provide any additional info, while the Department of Justice and Public Safety state they will provide no further comment on the matter as the case is before the courts.

City of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc says the city, by-law enforcement, and the fire department have received any official complaints related to AIM’s operations in the city.

Earlier this week, AIM was the subject of a coroners inquest related to the death of a worker in 2021 at their Saint John facility, leading to several recommendations from a five member jury.

The company’s operations at it’s scrapyard along the Saint John waterfront remain suspended following a fire in on September 14 at their scrapyard which covered the city in toxic smoke for nearly 24 hours. A task force is investigating the incident.

On Friday, the New Brunswick Department of Health issued a statement stating soil testing will be done around Saint John as part of the task force’s investigation.

The department recommends residents refrain from eating any homegrown produce until the test results are completed, or toss them entirely.

There is no timeline for the testing process.

