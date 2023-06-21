Charges laid against P.E.I. Amber Alert suspect

A man accused of abducting a nine-year-old autistic child from eastern Prince Edward Island is now facing several charges, including attempted murder of an adult.

An Amber Alert was issued around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after the child was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from a home in Eglington.

In a tweet around 5 a.m., the RCMP said the child was with a woman and a suspect who police considered armed and dangerous.

The woman was found about an hour later.

Police later said the Amber Alert was cancelled after the child was found safe at a home in Souris and the suspect was in custody.

They said no one was injured during his arrest.

In a Wednesday news release, police said the man remains in custody and is currently facing multiple charges, including:

attempted murder on an adult

uttering threats

theft of a motor vehicle

firearm charges

breaches of court orders

He is due in provincial court Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Georgetown.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

