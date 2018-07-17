

CTV Atlantic





A 40-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on Nova Scotia’s Eskasoni First Nation that left a man with serious injuries.

The RCMP received a report of an erratic driver in Whycocomagh Portage, N.S., at 4:23 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located the driver and determined he sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries during an assault. The 54-year-old Eskasoni man was taken to hospital.

Police arrested a suspect in Eskasoni at 11:20 p.m. Monday.

The man is due in court at a later date to face charges of aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Police believe the assault happened Sunday afternoon on Castle Bay Road in Eskasoni. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information about the incident, to contact them.

Police say the incident wasn’t random as the suspect and alleged victim are known to one another.